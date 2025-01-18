Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 18, 2025: Warm start at 17.13 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 26.23 °C on January 18, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 17.13 °C and a maximum of 29.36 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 26.23 °C on January 18, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.13 °C and 29.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 27% with a wind speed of 27 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:19 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 170.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 170.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 19, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.48 °C and a maximum of 30.16 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 29%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Pune today stands at 170.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 19, 2025 26.23 Sky is clear January 20, 2025 26.92 Broken clouds January 21, 2025 28.40 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 28.75 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 29.08 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 29.51 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 29.66 Few clouds

Weather in other cities on January 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.29 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.99 °C Broken clouds