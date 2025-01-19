Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 19, 2025: Warm start at 16.91 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 24.29 °C on January 19, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.91 °C and a maximum of 29.56 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 24.29 °C on January 19, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.91 °C and 29.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 34% with a wind speed of 34 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:20 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 206.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 20, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.38 °C and a maximum of 31.26 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Pune is 206.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time. Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 20, 2025 24.29 Sky is clear January 21, 2025 28.13 Sky is clear January 22, 2025 28.72 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 29.50 Few clouds January 24, 2025 28.61 Scattered clouds January 25, 2025 29.29 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 29.98 Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.03 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.21 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.07 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.93 °C Scattered clouds