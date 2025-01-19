Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 19, 2025: Warm start at 16.91 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Hello User
livemint.com

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 24.29 °C on January 19, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.91 °C and a maximum of 29.56 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 24.29 °C on January 19, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.91 °C and 29.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 34% with a wind speed of 34 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:20 PM

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 206.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 20, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.38 °C and a maximum of 31.26 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Pune is 206.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

 

 

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 20, 202524.29Sky is clear
January 21, 202528.13Sky is clear
January 22, 202528.72Sky is clear
January 23, 202529.50Few clouds
January 24, 202528.61Scattered clouds
January 25, 202529.29Sky is clear
January 26, 202529.98Overcast clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.03 °C Few clouds
Kolkata22.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.13 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru22.04 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.21 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.07 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.93 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

