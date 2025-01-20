Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 25.1 °C on January 20, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.72 °C and 30.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 27% with a wind speed of 27 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:20 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.56 °C and a maximum of 31.36 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 20%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Pune today stands at 192.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 21, 2025 25.10 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 28.26 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 29.08 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 28.86 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 28.78 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 30.40 Few clouds January 27, 2025 30.58 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.51 °C Few clouds Kolkata 21.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.59 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.28 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.66 °C Scattered clouds