Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 26.2 °C on January 22, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 18.78 °C and a maximum of 32.03 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 22, 2025: Warm start at 18.78 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 26.2 °C on January 22, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.78 °C and 32.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 23% with a wind speed of 23 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:22 PM

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 188.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 23, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.49 °C and a maximum of 32.07 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Pune today stands at 188.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 23, 202526.20Sky is clear
January 24, 202528.10Broken clouds
January 25, 202528.45Sky is clear
January 26, 202529.73Sky is clear
January 27, 202530.00Sky is clear
January 28, 202530.45Sky is clear
January 29, 202530.71Broken clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.98 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.98 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.6 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.02 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad27.92 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad26.33 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.76 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

