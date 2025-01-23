Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 23, 2025: Warm start at 18.88 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 26.89 °C on January 23, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 18.88 °C and a maximum of 31.87 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 26.89 °C on January 23, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.88 °C and 31.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 21% with a wind speed of 21 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:22 PM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 295.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 295.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 24, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.55 °C and a maximum of 32.03 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 22%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Pune is 295.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 24, 2025 26.89 Broken clouds January 25, 2025 28.38 Broken clouds January 26, 2025 29.89 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 29.88 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 30.73 Scattered clouds January 29, 2025 30.09 Overcast clouds January 30, 2025 30.52 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.23 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.3 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.22 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.98 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.39 °C Scattered clouds