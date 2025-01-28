Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 28, 2025: Warm start at 20.53 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 28.04 °C on January 28, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 20.53 °C and a maximum of 33.37 °C.

Published28 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 28.04 °C on January 28, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.53 °C and 33.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 29% with a wind speed of 29 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:25 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 231.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.77 °C and a maximum of 33.34 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 25%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Pune is 231.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 29, 202528.04Scattered clouds
January 30, 202529.88Overcast clouds
January 31, 202529.96Overcast clouds
February 1, 202529.81Scattered clouds
February 2, 202527.63Broken clouds
February 3, 202528.28Overcast clouds
February 4, 202529.30Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.39 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata20.25 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.75 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.75 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad28.3 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad28.28 °C Broken clouds
Delhi18.01 °C Sky is clear
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
