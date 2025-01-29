Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 29, 2025: Warm start at 20.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 29.75 °C on January 29, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.82 °C and 33.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 28% with a wind speed of 28 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:26 PM

Advertisement

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 30, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 20.73 °C and a maximum of 33.88 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 23%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Advertisement





The AQI in Pune is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.



Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Pune is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Advertisement

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 29.75 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 30.24 Broken clouds February 1, 2025 28.86 Broken clouds February 2, 2025 27.91 Scattered clouds February 3, 2025 28.57 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 29.19 Overcast clouds February 5, 2025 25.96 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025 Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds