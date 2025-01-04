Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 4, 2025: Warm start at 16.56 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 24.67 °C on January 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.56 °C and 30.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 23% with a wind speed of 23 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:10 PM
Pune AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 5, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.54 °C and a maximum of 30.75 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 18%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 5, 2025
|24.67
|Scattered clouds
|January 6, 2025
|27.91
|Scattered clouds
|January 7, 2025
|26.59
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|25.33
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|25.96
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|27.09
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|27.11
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|Mumbai
|25.86 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Kolkata
|19.06 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Chennai
|24.84 °C
|Broken clouds
|Bengaluru
|21.53 °C
|Few clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.52 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Ahmedabad
|25.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|20.05 °C
|Few clouds
