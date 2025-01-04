Hello User
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 4, 2025: Warm start at 16.56 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 4, 2025: Warm start at 16.56 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 24.67 °C on January 4, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.56 °C and a maximum of 30.09 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 4, 2025: Warm start at 16.56 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 24.67 °C on January 4, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.56 °C and 30.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 23% with a wind speed of 23 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:10 PM

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, January 5, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.54 °C and a maximum of 30.75 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 18%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 5, 202524.67Scattered clouds
January 6, 202527.91Scattered clouds
January 7, 202526.59Sky is clear
January 8, 202525.33Sky is clear
January 9, 202525.96Sky is clear
January 10, 202527.09Scattered clouds
January 11, 202527.11Few clouds

 

Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.86 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata19.06 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai24.84 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru21.53 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.52 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.32 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.05 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

