Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 25.52 °C on January 5, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17.15 °C and 30.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 22% with a wind speed of 22 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:11 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 170.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, January 6, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.02 °C and a maximum of 30.21 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 26%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Pune today stands at 170.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 6, 2025 25.52 Scattered clouds January 7, 2025 26.53 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 25.27 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 25.47 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 26.49 Broken clouds January 11, 2025 26.59 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 26.89 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.33 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.7 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.5 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.59 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.54 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Scattered clouds