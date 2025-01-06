Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 6, 2025: Warm start at 16.83 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 26.18 °C on January 6, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.83 °C and a maximum of 29.62 °C.

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 26.18 °C on January 6, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.83 °C and 29.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 25% with a wind speed of 25 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:12 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 265.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 16.25 °C and a maximum of 28.54 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 30%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Pune is 265.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time. Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 7, 2025 26.18 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 25.35 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 24.85 Broken clouds January 10, 2025 25.80 Broken clouds January 11, 2025 26.39 Scattered clouds January 12, 2025 27.30 Few clouds January 13, 2025 26.41 Few clouds

Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.15 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.1 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.96 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 23.43 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 21.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.9 °C Sky is clear