Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 8, 2025: Warm start at 15.82 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 22.72 °C on January 8, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.82 °C and 27.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 41% with a wind speed of 41 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:13 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 198.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 9, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 15.89 °C and a maximum of 28.07 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 26%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. The AQI in Pune today stands at 198.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities. Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 9, 2025 22.72 Broken clouds January 10, 2025 25.01 Broken clouds January 11, 2025 26.20 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 26.62 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 25.82 Sky is clear January 14, 2025 26.64 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 29.48 Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.38 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.83 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 23.21 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 23.47 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.15 °C Few clouds