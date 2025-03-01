Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 30.15 °C on March 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.76 °C and 34.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 25% with a wind speed of 25 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:40 PM

Pune AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 190.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, March 2, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.22 °C and a maximum of 34.45 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





The AQI in Pune today stands at 190.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 23.76 °C and 34.8 °C, it's going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 2, 2025 30.15 Scattered clouds March 3, 2025 31.06 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 30.27 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 32.05 Scattered clouds March 6, 2025 31.48 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 31.93 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 33.42 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.46 °C Light rain