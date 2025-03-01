Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on March 1, 2025: Warm start at 23.76 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Pune recorded 30.15 °C on March 1, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.76 °C and a maximum of 34.8 °C.

Published1 Mar 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 30.15 °C on March 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.76 °C and 34.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 25% with a wind speed of 25 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:40 PM

 

Pune AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 190.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, March 2, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.22 °C and a maximum of 34.45 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 21%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

With temperatures forecasted by the IMD to range between 23.76 °C and 34.8 °C, it’s going to be a warm day. Be sure to prepare for the heat, especially for outdoor activities, and consider wearing appropriate clothing. If you're sensitive to high temperatures, follow the IMD's advice and plan your day accordingly.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 190.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 2, 202530.15Scattered clouds
March 3, 202531.06Broken clouds
March 4, 202530.27Broken clouds
March 5, 202532.05Scattered clouds
March 6, 202531.48Sky is clear
March 7, 202531.93Sky is clear
March 8, 202533.42Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.57 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.14 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru27.77 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad30.61 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.99 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi22.46 °C Light rain
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 07:01 AM IST
