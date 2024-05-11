The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, predicting thunderstorms and hailstorms, in Pune, Maharashtra, on Saturday. The IMD predicted, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (50-60kmph), hail & at isolated places very likely" in Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD issued the orange in the district on Sunday too. It said, "...thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (50-60kmph), hail" are very likely at isolated places in Pune. After Sunday, a yellow alert has been issued in Pune on May 13 and May 14. Later, light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur in the region on May 15.

Unseasonal rains brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat to Pune city and the surrounding areas on Friday afternoon. Lohegaon area in the city recorded the highest rainfall of 58 mm, while Wadgaonsherri and Shivajinagar recorded 37.5 mm and 28 mm of rain, respectively, till 5.30 pm, the IMD was quoted by PTI as saying.

At least 29 incidents of tree fall due to the strong winds were recorded between 3.30 pm and 7 pm, the fire brigade said. "A tree caught fire after a lightning strike in Hadapsar area. Showers were also likely on Saturday," the IMD release said.

Besides Pune, an orange alert was also issued in other parts of Maharashtra – Nashik, Ahmednagar and Satara – on Saturday, May 10. Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to witness a dry weather on Saturday. The financial capital may experience light rainfall in the next two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hailstorm activity is very likely to occur over Madhya Maharashtra during May 11 and 13. Madhya Maharashtra constitutes Pune city, Chinchwad, Ambegaon and Ghodegaon.

The IMD forecast said, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and at isolated places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan Goa . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!