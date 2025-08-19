Pune Weather: ‘Yellow alert’ for today amid heavy rainfall, IMD issues ‘flash flood risk’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pune on Tuesday due to the active monsoon conditions across Maharashtra.

However, starting August 20, the intensity of rainfall is expected to gradually decrease, with only scattered showers predicted for the remainder of the week.

“Moderate flash flood risk likely over Ahmadnagar, Kolhapur, Nasik, Pune, Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts during the next 24 hours,” said IMD in an official release.

Panchganga river water level rises The water level of the Panchganga River is steadily rising as a result of heavy rainfall in Kolhapur’s hilly regions, prompting the release of water from the upstream Radhanagari dam, PTI reported.

Earlier on Monday, officials noted that 11,500 cusecs of water are being discharged through the dam’s seven automated gates. In light of this, authorities have urged residents living along the riverbanks to remain alert. At the Rajaram weir, the river currently stands at 30.9 feet, just under eight feet below the warning level of 39 feet, with the danger mark set at 43 feet.

Coastal regions such as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, along with the ghat areas of Kolhapur, are under an orange alert, with significant rainfall anticipated.

The IMD has advised residents in the Konkan region and ghat areas to stay alert due to the heightened risk of flooding and landslides. Authorities have also been instructed to implement precautionary measures in vulnerable locations to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the Weather Department has issued a Red and Orange alert for 24 hours in several districts of Maharashtra. The state has been experiencing heavy rainfall since early Monday morning.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall , leading to delays in local trains due to decreased visibility and waterlogging at some places. Both the Mainline and the Harbourline are delayed by nearly 10 to 15 minutes. The administration is on high alert, and all necessary precautions are being taken to avoid any mishap in heavy rain.

The BMC has declared a holiday in all schools after heavy rains. The civic body has also appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. For any emergency or official information, residents are advised to reach out to the BMC main control room helpline at 1916.