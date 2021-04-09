Pune weekend curfew: Here's what’s open, what’s closed1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2021, 10:31 AM IST
The PMC has notified that barring the essential services shops, other establishments and markets in Pune city will remain closed till April 30.
The PMC has notified that barring the essential services shops, other establishments and markets in Pune city will remain closed till April 30.
Owing to the surging covid cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has ordered complete weekend lockdown in the city to contain the spread of the virus. The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30.
The PMC has notifi that barring the essential services shops, other establishments and markets in Pune city will remain closed till April 30.
A curfew will be imposed in the city from 6 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays as part of the weekend lockdown.
Pune weekend lockdown: What's closed
Pune lockdown: What's open
The offices of cooperative, public and private sector banks, insurance companies, telecom firms, IT & ITes firms and other offices related to lawyers, CAs and financial entities.
Surging cases in Pune
Pune district reported 12,090 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 6,16,127, a health official said.
The death toll due to the virus reached 10,472 with 70 patients succumbing to the infection.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.