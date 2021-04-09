Subscribe
Home >News >India >Pune weekend curfew: Here's what’s open, what’s closed

Pune weekend curfew: Here's what’s open, what’s closed

People wait in queues outside the office of the Chemists Association to demand necessary supply of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, in Pune,
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Staff Writer

The PMC has notified that barring the essential services shops, other establishments and markets in Pune city will remain closed till April 30.

Owing to the surging covid cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has ordered complete weekend lockdown in the city to contain the spread of the virus. The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30.

The PMC has notifi that barring the essential services shops, other establishments and markets in Pune city will remain closed till April 30.

A curfew will be imposed in the city from 6 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays as part of the weekend lockdown.

Pune weekend lockdown: What's closed

  • All private offices will remain shut.
  • All the shops and markets in the city will remain closed .
  • The PMC has already closed hotel, restaurants, and bars, except room service in the lodging hotels, within the city limits.

Pune lockdown: What's open

The offices of cooperative, public and private sector banks, insurance companies, telecom firms, IT & ITes firms and other offices related to lawyers, CAs and financial entities.

Surging cases in Pune

Pune district reported 12,090 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 6,16,127, a health official said.

The death toll due to the virus reached 10,472 with 70 patients succumbing to the infection.

