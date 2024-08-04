Pune woman falls into 100 feet deep gorge while taking selfie near Thoseghar waterfalls, rescued by locals

A 29-year-old woman was rescued by locals after falling into a deep gorge in Maharashtra on Saturday evening. The incident took place at the Borne Ghat in Satara district, reportedly while the woman was taking a selfie with friends. She sustained injuries and was later admitted to a local hospital.

Videos of the Home Guards and locals pulling the woman to safety have since gone viral on social media platforms. The clip in question showed rescuers throwing a thick rope down the gorge before a man descended to lift the woman to safety.

Reports quoting officials offer a somewhat contradictory view of the incident — with some indicating that she had slipped and fallen while attending to nature's call amid heavy rains in the region.