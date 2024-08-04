Pune woman falls into 100 feet deep gorge while taking selfie near Thoseghar waterfalls, rescued by locals

Published4 Aug 2024, 05:36 PM IST
A 29-year-old woman was rescued by locals after falling into a deep gorge in Maharashtra on Saturday evening. The incident took place at the Borne Ghat in Satara district, reportedly while the woman was taking a selfie with friends. She sustained injuries and was later admitted to a local hospital.

Videos of the Home Guards and locals pulling the woman to safety have since gone viral on social media platforms. The clip in question showed rescuers throwing a thick rope down the gorge before a man descended to lift the woman to safety.

Reports quoting officials offer a somewhat contradictory view of the incident — with some indicating that she had slipped and fallen while attending to nature's call amid heavy rains in the region.

The development comes mere weeks after an Instagram influencer fell to her death while filming near Kumbhe waterfall in Raigad. 26-year-old Aanvi Kamdar had slipped and fallen into a gorge while taking a video with friends. Following the incident local authorities had issued an advisory urging travellers to explore without indulging in ‘risky behaviour’.

 

 

