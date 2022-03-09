Pune woman makes it to World Book of Records for designing 100 kg cake. See pics

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A cake artist from Pune has made it to the World Book of Records by creating a 100-kg cake in a month. Prachi Dhabal deb, the cake artist, made a replica of the grand Milan Cathedral, an Italian monument famous for its beauty and aesthetics. The 100-kg vegan cake measured as 6 feet 4 inches in length, 4 feet 6 inches in height, and 3 feet 10 inches in width.
Deb, originally belonging to Dehradun, mastered the intricate art of " royal icing" from noted cake artists Eddie Spence MBI in the UK.
Deb, who studied up to class 10 at Carmen School, Dalanwala is married to an IT professional and based in Pune.
The traditional recipe for royal icing has eggs but to make it ideal for the Indian market, Prachi developed an egg-free product of royal icing (Vegan Royal Icing), in association with an Indian company called "Sugarin".
Talking about her unique achievement with PTI from Pune Prachi said, "The planning and preparation took a lot of time as it needed about 1,500 pieces to demonstrate the Cathedral. I single-handedly piped every piece, and later, assembled those pieces in about a month." Certification of my work by the World Book Of Records, London, is indeed a dream come true," he said. World Book of Records Limited, UK is an organisation that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records, inspiring people to showcase their talents.
