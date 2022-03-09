Pune woman makes it to World Book of Records for designing 100 kg cake. See pics

Talking about her unique achievement with PTI from Pune Prachi said, "The planning and preparation took a lot of time as it needed about 1,500 pieces to demonstrate the Cathedral. I single-handedly piped every piece, and later, assembled those pieces in about a month." Certification of my work by the World Book Of Records, London, is indeed a dream come true," he said. World Book of Records Limited, UK is an organisation that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records, inspiring people to showcase their talents.