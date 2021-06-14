Pune-based start-up 3D prints 'virucidal' mask that kills coronavirus

"The coating has been tested and shown to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The material used for coating on the mask is a Sodium Olefin Sulfonate based mixture. It is a soap forming agent with hydrophilic and hydrophobic properties. In contact with enveloped viruses, it disrupts the outer membrane of the virus. The ingredients used are stable at room temperature and are widely used in cosmetics," the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.