Pune: Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic near Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Monday after remaining shut for the last four days due to water-logging caused by heavy rains and floods in adjoining areas, police said.

"Pune-Bangaluru NH-4 highway has been opened for traffic. The movement of essential heavy vehicles was allowed in the morning session on Monday. As the water level further receded, all types of four-wheelers have been allowed through one lane step by step," Kolhapur police tweeted.

" पुणे - बेंगलोर NH -४ हायवे वाहतूकीकरीता सुरु करण्यात आलेला आहे." सदर मार्गावर सकाळच्या सत्रामध्ये अत्यावश्यक अवजड वाहनांची वाहतूक सुरु करण्यात आली होती. सध्या पुराचे पाणी कमी झाल्याने सर्व प्रकारच्या चारचाकी वाहनांची वाहतूक एकेरी मार्गाने-टप्याटप्याने सुरु करण्यात आलेली आहे. pic.twitter.com/sCCyxhSb55 — KOLHAPUR POLICE (@KOLHAPUR_POLICE) July 26, 2021

With the rain intensity and the water level of the Panchganga river reducing, the highway near Kolhapur was reopened for all types of vehicular traffic gradually.

The highway stretch near Kolhapur was closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday due to which 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles, including trucks and small cars, remained stranded.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

