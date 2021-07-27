Pune-Bengaluru NH-4 highway reopens for traffic after 4 days

Pune-Bangaluru NH-4 highway stretch near Kolhapur was closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday

Pune: Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic near Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Monday after remaining shut for the last four days due to water-logging caused by heavy rains and floods in adjoining areas, police said.

With the rain intensity and the water level of the Panchganga river reducing, the highway near Kolhapur was reopened for all types of vehicular traffic gradually.

The highway stretch near Kolhapur was closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday due to which 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles, including trucks and small cars, remained stranded.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

