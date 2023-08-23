After adverse weather conditions, resulting in a windshield cracked, a Pune-bound Vistara flight landed back at Delhi airport on 23 August, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision to land the plane at the IGI Airport was taken by the pilots as a precautionary measure, a Vistara spokesperson said, adding, an alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers.

“We confirm that Vistara flight UK 991, flying from Delhi to Pune, encountered adverse weather soon after take-off, resulting in a crack in its windshield. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at the IGI Airport, Delhi," the spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"An alternate aircraft has been immediately arranged, which will depart shortly. The inconvenience caused to customers is deeply regretted. As always, the safety of our customers and crew is most important to Vistara," the spokesperson added.

The recent incident took place a Delhi-Pune Vistara flight was delayed for around eight hours at the IGI Airport amid a bomb threat call which later turned out to be a hoax. Later, the bomb threat assessment committee declared the call, received at 7:38 am, non-specific or hoax at 2:15 pm, reported HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A source said, the airport call center received a call around 7:30 am on Friday and the caller said that "three bombs have been kept in flight no. UK971 parked at gate no. 42 and they will explode in an hour".

According to police, the flight UK971 was to depart at 8:30 am and finally left at 4.30 pm. Vistara said, in a statement, that flight UK971 was delayed due to "mandatory security checks".