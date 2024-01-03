Puneet Chhatwal replaces Nakul Anand as head of FAITH tourism association
Chhatwal, managing director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited, takes over from ITC executive director Nakul Anand, who retired this week.
The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) has appointed Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited, as its new chairperson. He takes over from ITC executive director Nakul Anand, who retired this week.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message