Business News/ News / India/  Puneet Chhatwal replaces Nakul Anand as head of FAITH tourism association

Puneet Chhatwal replaces Nakul Anand as head of FAITH tourism association

Varuni Khosla

  • Chhatwal, managing director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited, takes over from ITC executive director Nakul Anand, who retired this week.

Chhatwal will also continue as president of HAI, a position he was re-elected to in 2022

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) has appointed Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited, as its new chairperson. He takes over from ITC executive director Nakul Anand, who retired this week.

Anand also relinquished membership of the Hotel Association of India (HAI), where he served in the executive committee. Chhatwal will also continue as president of HAI, a position he was re-elected to in 2022.

As chairperson of FAITH, he will ensure the continuation of the body’s initiatives and objectives in putting forth the voice of the industry. He said, “With the support of all the members I will strive to make this a strong policy advocacy body on issues related to the tourism and hospitality industry and carry forward the legacy built by Anand."

Several national tourism associations are members of this body, such the National Associations of Tour Operators, Travel Agents, Hotels, Transport Operators, Conventions & Exhibition Operators, and Restaurants and Tourism Attractions.

According to a recent report, India's hospitality industry is expected to report a robust quarter with revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 17-18%, driven by the high average room rates. The report, by domestic brokerage house Dolat Analysis and Research Themes (DART), said sustaining RevPAR growth in FY25 (its estimate is high the single digits) will be key for firms' valuations.

The report added that business is expected to drop during the national elections. There is also the risk of the Indian Premier League being held outside India, it added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
