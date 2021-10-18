OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pune-Mumbai Expressway: 3 died, 6 injured in road mishap
Mumbai: As many as three people died and six were injured after seven vehicles rammed into each other on Monday morning near Khopoli on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, informed police.

According to the highway police, the incident took place around 5:30 am in the morning where a truck carrying chicken was dashed from behind and later other vehicles collided with each other.

"Rescue agencies were immediately rushed to the spot for rescue operations and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment," the police said.

Further details are awaited. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

