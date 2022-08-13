Pune’s Bhandarkar institute preserves 700-year-old paper. Details here

Amruta Natu, a curator at Bori said that the plant-based paper was used for ‘Chikitsa Sara Sanghraha’ (Sanskrit medical manuscript). “The regular white paper we use today has cellulose and fibre aligned in one direction and is rolled on a roller during manufacturing. However, the cellulose and fibre in handmade paper is aligned randomly which affects its tear and mending capacity. There was no chemical usage while manufacturing this paper and it has zero chemical absorbing capacity from the atmosphere, hence, it has high lasting capacity. The paper can be preserved for another 100 years."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}