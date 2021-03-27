Subscribe
Pune's Fashion Street fire brought under control, no casualties reported

A large fire broke out in the Camp area in Pune late on Friday evening as seen from window in the vicinity
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST ANI

  • No casualties have been reported. However, hawkers and shop owners have suffered heavy losses
  • Around 16 fire tenders and two water tankers doused the fire at the site

The fire that broke out in Pune's Fashion Street market last night has been brought under control, informed the Chief Fire Officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported. However, hawkers and shop owners have suffered heavy losses.

As per the fire department, around 16 fire tenders and two water tankers doused the fire at the site.

"At around 1:06 am, the fire was brought under control. Cooling operations are on. About 60 fire officials including 10 officers are at the spot," informed Prashant Ranpise, Chief Fire Officer of Pune Municipal Corporation.

"Fire has been controlled. No casualty has been reported so far but heavy loss to the hawkers and shop owners as their shops were gutted in fire," he added.

The fire had broken out at the Fashion Street market in the Camp area of Pune on late Friday night.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

