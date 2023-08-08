Pune's Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Samiti moves Bombay HC against Sambhaji Bhide for derogatory remarks1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Pune's Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Samiti approaches Bombay High Court over derogatory remarks by Sambhaji Bhide.
Pune's Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Samiti has approached Bombay High Court over alleged derogatory remarks by Sambhaji Bhide against Mahatma Gandhi. Bhide's statement went viral through a leaked audio clip.
On August 3, 2023, members Kumar Saptarshi, Anwar Rajan, and Sandip Barve filed a petition in the High Court on behalf of the Smarak Samiti.
In response to the development, Saptarshi stated, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “We seek the court’s guidance in framing the guidelines between freedom of speech and protection of historical figures’ reputation. Unreasonable opinions are frequently disseminated these days thanks to social media, but we must retain the dignity and respect of historic personalities."
Mahatma Gandhi Smarak Samiti pointed out that Bhide had constantly made cynical claims and was attempting to promote false history throughout society.
The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Bhide following a complaint for his alleged derogatory comments against Gautam Buddha and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Periyar Naicker, an official said on Monday.
Last month, an FIR was registered in Amravati against Bhide for allegedly making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage during his speech, police earlier said.
Amid opposition parties' demand for action against Bhide for his derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week said insult of national icons will not be tolerated.
In the latest case, advocate Amit Katarnavre, a resident of Panvel in Navi Mumbai, gave a complaint at the New Panvel police station, alleging Bhide made derogatory comments against Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule and Periyar Naicker, which hurt the sentiments of those who revered them.
On August 1, an FIR was registered against Bhide in Maharashtra's Nashik city for his alleged derogatory remarks against Saibaba of Shirdi and Phule.
Later, the police transferred the FIR to their counterparts in Amravati where Bhide had allegedly made the remarks.
(With inputs from agencies and Hindustan Times)
