Punjab government is taking strict steps to prevent pollution occurring due to bursting fire crackers on festivals. Punjab cabinet minster, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday that firecrackers will be allowed for only 2 hours on Diwali and Guru Purab.

On Diwali the government has permitted to burst firecrackers between 8 pm to 10 pm. For Prakash Purab on Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti firecrackers will be permitted from 4 am to 5 am in the morning and 9 pm to 10 pm at night.

In addition to Diwali and Guru Purab, Hayer also mentioned the allotted timings to burst firecrackers on Christmas and New Year's eve. People will be allowed to burst firecrackers for 35 minutes on Christmas between 11:55 pm to 12:30 am and 35 minutes on New Year's eve, between 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

Following a recommendation from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the district police and the appropriate deputy commissioners will carry out the orders.

Additionally, the PPCB has decided to encourage local community celebration of the holiday while forbidding e-commerce sites from selling or delivering fireworks in Punjab.

In accordance with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) instructions and various court orders issued in response to reports that firecrackers could exacerbate asthma and other breathing conditions, only green fireworks would be permitted.

“We will promote community cracker bursting," read the order issued on Wednesday. “Police and district administration to ensure compliance of time during the festivals and register cases against violators," says the order.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi. "We will not lift the ban on firecrackers in the national capital region. Our order is very clear," the Supreme Court had said.