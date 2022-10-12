Punjab: 2-hour window for green firecrackers during Diwali, Guru Purab1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 09:56 PM IST
Punjab government has allotted specific time windows to burst crackers on Diwali, Guru Purab, Christmas and New Year's eve
Punjab government is taking strict steps to prevent pollution occurring due to bursting fire crackers on festivals. Punjab cabinet minster, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday that firecrackers will be allowed for only 2 hours on Diwali and Guru Purab.