Punjab Elections 2022: Twenty-two farm organisations in Punjab that were part of the protest against the three farm laws announced a new political front — Samyukta Samaj Morcha' — on Saturday and said that they would contest the upcoming state assembly polls.

These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab which participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three Central farm laws.

Speaking to media, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has been set up for fighting the assembly polls in Punjab due early next year.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said a new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' has been formed for contesting Punjab Assembly elections. “22 unions have taken this decision. We need to change the system and want to appeal to people to support this morcha," he added. 

