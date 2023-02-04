Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flagged off the first batch of 36 government school principals for their visit to Singapore for professional training.

As per the PTI news agency, the principals will participate in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore from 6-10 February.

In a statement by Chief Minister Mann, "Today, the first batch of 36 school principals is going to Singapore and they will take part in a five-day training camp there. At Principals Academy in Singapore, they will undergo learn the latest techniques in the education sector".

The CM said that Punjab will witness the same transformative process just like Delhi.

"We have talented teachers. But there was a need to update them (about the latest teaching techniques), the process for which has started today," Mann said.

"We will send teachers to Finland as well. We will send teachers to places wherever new and latest ways of teaching are available to learn. We will also raise an outlay for education in the upcoming state budget," he said.

Further, the Punjab cabinet gave a go-ahead to the implementation of a state scheme to upgrade government schools into 'Schools of Eminence'.

These Schools of Eminence will serve as centres of excellence equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the statement said, adding that in the initial phase, the scheme will be implemented in 117 schools.

The Punjab Cabinet also approved ₹74.75 crore to the executing agency concerned for the remaining construction work of the Shahpur Kandi Dam Project.

It also gave its approval to send the case of special remission to convicts confined in prisons of Punjab in the second phase to commemorate the 75th Independence Day.

Separately, the Punjab government on Friday approved the state's new industrial policy that has the infrastructure, power, and MSMEs as its key focus areas and a slew of incentives for various sectors.

The new industrial and business development policy, 2022 shall be effective from October 17, 2022, the time when the previous policy's period ended, and the new policy will remain in force for five years.

The new policy lays thrust on creating an enabling environment for the industries and businesses for balanced economic growth, job creation, and overall development of the state.

The new policy is structured around key strategic focus areas -- infrastructure, power, MSMEs, large enterprises, innovation, startup and entrepreneurship, skill development, ease of doing business, fiscal and non-fiscal incentive, export promotion logistic, stakeholder engagement, and grievance redressal, said an official statement here.

As per the policy, the state will develop 15 industrial parks covering general and sector-specific requirements of various industrial sectors and 20 rural clusters across the state.

The state will also allow the setting up of dedicated country-specific integrated industrial townships to attract investment by allowing the infrastructure and other norms of the country.

The policy also envisages investment subsidy by way of reimbursement of net SGST up to 200% of FCI over a period of 7 to 15 years.

In order to give a boost to the MSME sector, the state under the new policy will set up MSME Punjab, a dedicated wing of the Department of Industries and Commerce with a focus on setting up a common facility and technology centre.