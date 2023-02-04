Punjab: 36 govt school principals to visit Singapore for professional training
- The principals will participate in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore from 6-10 February
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flagged off the first batch of 36 government school principals for their visit to Singapore for professional training.
