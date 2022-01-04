OPEN APP
Punjab: 41 students test COVID positive at nursing college in Ludhiana
Around 41 students in Ludhiana's DMC's nursing college tested positive for COVID-19, Ludhiana CMO Dr SP Singh said, as quoted by news agency ANI. Out of positive patients, 23 have been admitted to an adequate facility. 

Meanwhile, in Patiala, 60 students in a medical college tested positive for the virus. The college will remain closed till 15 January. 

Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner, said, "The Government has imposed night curfew in the state till January 15. The medical college will also remain closed till that date."

He further said, "We are yet to complete the medical report of the students. However, we request people to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public places. In the state, schools and colleges will remain closed till January 15.

