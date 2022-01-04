Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Punjab: 41 students test COVID positive at nursing college in Ludhiana

Punjab: 41 students test COVID positive at nursing college in Ludhiana

Out of positive patients, 23 have been admitted to an adequate facility.
1 min read . 06:48 PM IST Livemint

  • In Patiala, 60 students in a medical college tested positive for Covid

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Around 41 students in Ludhiana's DMC's nursing college tested positive for COVID-19, Ludhiana CMO Dr SP Singh said, as quoted by news agency ANI. Out of positive patients, 23 have been admitted to an adequate facility. 

Around 41 students in Ludhiana's DMC's nursing college tested positive for COVID-19, Ludhiana CMO Dr SP Singh said, as quoted by news agency ANI. Out of positive patients, 23 have been admitted to an adequate facility. 

Meanwhile, in Patiala, 60 students in a medical college tested positive for the virus. The college will remain closed till 15 January. 

Meanwhile, in Patiala, 60 students in a medical college tested positive for the virus. The college will remain closed till 15 January. 

Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner, said, "The Government has imposed night curfew in the state till January 15. The medical college will also remain closed till that date."

Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner, said, "The Government has imposed night curfew in the state till January 15. The medical college will also remain closed till that date."

He further said, "We are yet to complete the medical report of the students. However, we request people to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public places. In the state, schools and colleges will remain closed till January 15.

He further said, "We are yet to complete the medical report of the students. However, we request people to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public places. In the state, schools and colleges will remain closed till January 15.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!