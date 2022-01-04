A total of 60 students at Patiala Medical College has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The medical college will remain closed till 15 January.

Patiala district administration and health department conducted a meeting after the incident. Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner, said, "The Government has imposed night curfew in the state till January 15. The medical college will also remain closed till that date."

He further said, "We are yet to complete the medical report of the students. However, we request people to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public places. In the state, schools and colleges will remain closed till January 15."

This comes at a time when Patiala is turning out to be the worst-hit district in Punjab in terms of a rising number of coronavirus cases.

Patiala reported 143 fresh coronavirus cases, accounting for 34 per cent of the 419 cases in Punjab, with a positivity rate of 23.95 per cent, on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

