In a tragic incident on Friday, eight people were killed when a bus fell into a drain in Punjab. According to Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill, five individuals died instantly at the scene, while three others succumbed to severe injuries during treatment.

“Five died on the spot, while three succumbed to serious injuries during treatment. Nearly 18 are being treated at the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital. The health officials have been instructed to ensure treatment,” Hindustan Times quoted Jagroop Singh Gill as saying.

Jagroop Singh Gill visited Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital, where the injured are undergoing treatment. Bathinda Civil Surgeon Dr. Ramandeep Singla provided the status report of the 18 injured passengers to Jagroop Singh Gill.

The accident was reported from a site near Jiwan Singh Wala village in Bathinda. Preliminary details revealed that the bus rammed into a bridge before plunging into the drain. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the police were called in to assist in the rescue operation. Locals also helped move the injured to safety.

The private bus was travelling to Bathinda City from Talwandi when the tragic incident occurred. It skidded and fell into a drain. Senior civil and police officials also arrived at the scene to supervise rescue operations.

According to a report by the news agency IANS, the bus carried around 50 passengers. The weather in the area was inclement, officials informed PTI. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Punjab on December 27, warning of heavy rainfall in the north-western states of India. It also forecast thunderstorms and hailstorms amid cold weather conditions today. The state is under a dense fog alert until December 30.