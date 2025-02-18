Punjab accident: Bus to Amritsar falls into drain in Faridkot, four people feared dead; rescue operation underway

Punjab bus accident: At least four people died when a bus to Amritsar fell from bridge into a drain in Faridkot, Punjab, reported PTI on Tuesday. The injured passengers have been shifted to hospital and the rescue operation is underway.

The accident occured near Kotkapura road, when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell from the bridge. Most of the passengers have been rescued and efforts are being made to take the bus out of the drain.

Soon after the bus accident, senior police officials and other rescue team rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

So far, twenty six passengers have been rescued and rushed to hospital in Faridkot, Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain told PTI.

According to police, prima facie, the driver lost control over the vehicle and as a result of which, it fell from a bridge into the drain. Further details about the accident are awaited.

In a separate incident, eleven people died and fifteen were injured due to a collission between a pick-up van and a canter truck in Ferozpur, Punjab on January 31's morning.

The pick-up van was carrying people, who used to work as waiters, to attend a function at Jalalabad. The accident took place near a village in Guruharsahai sub-division, police told PTI.

Ferozepur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Saumya Mishra said that soon after the accident, teams from "Sadak Suraksha Force" (SSF) reached on the spot and started the rescue operation.

"Five ambulances had reached the spot immediately after the incident", Deepshikha Sharma, Deputy Commissioner told PTI. Sharma also added that the injured passengers' treatment will be funded by the administration.

