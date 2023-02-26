Punjab: Ajnala incident could have been avoided…, says Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. 10 points
- Amritpal also denounced that he does not consider himself a citizen of India calling the passport merely a travel document and said that it does not make him an Indian.
- Here are the key updates from Amritsar.
Thousands of supporters of Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathizer, who held a massive demonstration in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan. The supporters Lovepreet Singh Toofan was released after clash with police personnel at the gate of Ajnala Police station in Amritsar. The supporters holding swords and guns in their hands broke through police barricades erected outside Police Station. Punjab Police had said on Friday that the demonstrators had used the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked police personnel in a cowardly manner, leaving six of them injured. Lovepreet Toofan was released after talks with the police.
