When ANI asked about the Khalistan slogans being reported in his addresses, he said that Khalistan is a "very normal discussion" in Punjab. He drew a parallel between the idea of 'Hindu Rashtra' and 'Khalistan' and said that the former is exclusive while the latter is "pure". "That's what the problem is. When you are not Punjabi and do not visit the state very frequently, and when you see everything through media, it looks very scary. But it is not. Khalistan is a very normal discussion here. When Supreme Court says anybody can say Khalistan Zindabad, it's not a crime. An MP got elected saying 'Khalistan Zindabad' from Sangrur," he said.

