Punjab: All 18-plus students, staffers to get 1st Covid vaccine dose in July

In an attempt to boost the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh's government has decided to launch a special campaign to vaccinate all students above 18 years of age and staffers, both administrative and academic, at colleges.

According to the Punjab Health and Family Welfare department, the state government would set up special camps at colleges of the state and inoculate all the eligible students and staffers with their first dose of the vaccine in July itself.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan has asked officials concerned to appoint a team at the state as well as district levels for a weekly review of the Covid positivity data in order to sound an alert whenever the positivity rate rises anywhere in the state.

Further, she has asked the Principal Health Secretary, Hussan Lal, to appoint a nodal officer to ensure optimum utilisation of Covid-related health infrastructure in the state at the earliest.

Calling for aggressive contact tracing and testing to control the transmission of the Covid virus, Mahajan has ordered the department to ensure complete accuracy in entering and updating the testing data on Cova mobile app by all the districts. The same must also be reflected in the daily Covid report, she added.

She has further requested a report on the status of the availability of Fateh kits at the health and wellness centres, beside other healthcare institutions in the state.

Mahajan also asked to prepare a fleet of 270 ambulances, including those procured after 2017, and scrap the old ambulances, which were unfit for use.

Stressing on the need for adequate health manpower, their proper training and requisite equipment to defeat the virus spread, she has asked for setting up of new health institutions, along with upgradation of existing health infrastructure at the earliest.

The Medical Education department has been instructed to ramp up the facilities at PGI satellite centre in Sangrur and AIIMS in Bathinda to make them robust to tackle the third Covid wave.

Lauding the department for inoculating more than six lakh people in a day during the mass vaccination drive held on Saturday, she instructed them to maintain the same pace for the upcoming days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.