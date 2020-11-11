Home >News >India >Punjab allows bars to reopen after months of closure due to Covid-19
it will be the responsibility of the management to ensure compliance with Standard Operating Procedures.
it will be the responsibility of the management to ensure compliance with Standard Operating Procedures.

Punjab allows bars to reopen after months of closure due to Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 08:25 AM IST Staff Writer

There are currently 4,934 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed the reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls and multiplexes after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a statement, this will only be allowed in multiplexes outside containment zones and it will be the responsibility of the management to ensure compliance with Standard Operating Procedures.

There are currently 4,934 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far, 1,28,727 recoveries and 4,338 deaths have been reported in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout