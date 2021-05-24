Subscribe
Home >News >India >Punjab allows home delivery of oxygen cylinders for Covid patients. Check details

Punjab allows home delivery of oxygen cylinders for Covid patients. Check details

A patient breathes with the help of free oxygen provided by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Amritsar.
1 min read . 05:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu further said that such patients will be issued an oxygen cylinder of up to 5 liters per minute capacity after taking self-declaration / understanding from the patient or attendant

Punjab government today has decided to allow the distribution of xygen cylinders for use at home to meet the oxygen requirements of patients recovered from COVID-19 in hospitals said Balbir Singh Sidhu, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Punjab. District authorities have been allowed to issue oxygen cylinders to those patients who require low oxygen assistance for few days after discharge from the hospital.

Balbir Singh Sidhu said that these guidelines do not apply to patients in home isolation as such of these patients that need oxygen supplementation should be brought to the hospital for comprehensive care. The post-COVID patients will be permitted oxygen continuation at home only on the advice of the doctor/hospital and monitoring and care of such patient will be the responsibility of the treating doctor/hospital.

Health Minister further said that such patients will be issued an oxygen cylinder of up to 5 liters per minute capacity after taking self-declaration / understanding from the patient or attendant. The cylinder will be issued for a maximum of 4 weeks and a refundable security deposit will be taken for the same. For the monitoring and functioning of Oxygen Banks, all Deputy Commissioners will appoint a nodal officer who will report to the respective Deputy Commissioner and Punjab Health Systems Corporation every day.

Balbir Singh Sidhu said that State Government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen in the hospitals. For this purpose, oxygen concentrators are also being used to cater to the demand of patients who require low oxygen support in the hospitals. He has appealed to everyone to follow the Covid appropriate behaviors and to get tested at the earliest if any symptoms appear.

