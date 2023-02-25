A day after the violent attack on Policemen by the supporters of chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De', Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that appropriate action will be taken against the people that were involved in Thursday's violence.

While speaking to news agency ANI, DGP Yadav said, "As far as yesterday's incident is concerned, appropriate action will be taken. Video footage is being analyzed. SP has been injured with 11 stitches. Five other Police personnel were also injured. Their statement will be recorded and further legal action will be taken."

Terming the attack on policemen cowardly, Yadav said, "Police worked with utmost restraint to maintain the dignity of Guru Granth Sahib. Attacking the Police under its cover was an act of cowardice."

Here are 10 points you need to know:

The supporters of Amritpal Singh were protesting against the arrest of one of his associates and clashed with police personnel at the gate of Ajnala Police station in Amritsar.

The supporters holding swords and guns in their hands broke through police barricades erected outside Ajnala Police Station. Punjab Police, however, after talks with the 'Waris Punjab De' leader and his followers, decided to release Lovepreet Toofan.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural), Satinder Singh said, "In the light of the evidence presented before us, it has been decided that Lovepreet Toofan will be discharged. An SIT was constituted to investigate the case (against Toofan)." They ('Waris Punjab De' members) have furnished enough evidence to support his (Toofan's) innocence. The SIT has also taken cognisance of the same. These people have decided to disperse peacefully now. Law will take its course, he added.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday said the demonstrators had used the holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked police personnel in a 'cowardly' manner, leaving six of them injured. Despite giving an assurance of a peaceful demonstration, the protesters used sharp-edged weapons, police said.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters also brought a vehicle carrying a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib for holding "Amrit Sanchar" (a Sikh ceremony) at the police station.

Earlier on 16 February, a case was registered in Ajnala on February 16 against Amritpal and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district. Singh, in his complaint, had told police that Amritpal's associates had allegedly abducted him from Ajnala and took him to an unknown place where he was brutally thrashed.

Although Toofan has been charged with kidnapping, his family maintains that he is innocent and has been wrongfully linked to the case. They have acknowledged that Toofan was involved in volunteer work with Amritpal's group, but dispute his involvement in the kidnapping

Prior to Lovepreet Toofan's release, Amritpal Singh had said "...FIR was registered with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for what happens next. They think we can't do anything. so this show of strength was necessary."

He added that a false news is being circulated that a police personnel was injured during the protest. "The truth is that he (a police personnel) was injured after a fall. In fact,10-12 of our men were injured (in clashes with the police). We demand that Lovepreet Toofan be released within 24 hours. We won't even wait 24 hours," warned Amritpal.

'Waris Punjab De' was founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

While addressing a press briefing at the Mumbai residence of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Matoshree, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was asked about the unrest in Punjab. He said, "You have the wrong information. Law and order in Punjab is under control and Punjab Police is capable. Bullets were fired at social bonding in Punjab for 10 years. But people want to live together. Ours is a peaceful state." The CM further added that big industries have started investing there. Earlier MoU used to be inked with a particular family, now MoU is being done with three crore people of Punjab.

