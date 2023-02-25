Punjab: Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from jail; DGP to take action against attackers. 10 points
- The supporters of Amritpal Singh were protesting against the arrest of one of his associates and clashed with police personnel at the gate of Ajnala Police station in Amritsar.
A day after the violent attack on Policemen by the supporters of chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De', Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that appropriate action will be taken against the people that were involved in Thursday's violence.
