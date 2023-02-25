While addressing a press briefing at the Mumbai residence of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Matoshree, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was asked about the unrest in Punjab. He said, "You have the wrong information. Law and order in Punjab is under control and Punjab Police is capable. Bullets were fired at social bonding in Punjab for 10 years. But people want to live together. Ours is a peaceful state." The CM further added that big industries have started investing there. Earlier MoU used to be inked with a particular family, now MoU is being done with three crore people of Punjab.