Punjab and Haryana govt change Chandigarh International Airport's name
Haryana and Punjab governments agreed to name Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday, in which this agreement was reached.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has shown explicit support for freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's sacrifices. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had also pledged to put up photographs of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in all government offices of Punjab post the victory in the state legislative election. And, after winning the election, the party proposed to keep the name of Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh only.
Separately, the Punjab governor gave his assent to a bill limiting multiple pensions to former MLAs with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying it will save ₹100 crores in five years.
The notification implementing 'One MLA, One Pension' in Punjab will revolutionise and reform the country's political system, Mann said.
"It is a humble initiative by the AAP government to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and national heroes," he said.
The Punjab Assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 on June 30. It is aimed at giving pension to the members of the state assembly for a single term only at new rate of ₹60,000 per month plus dearness allowance.
"I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to 'One MLA, One Pension' bill. The government has issued a notification," Mann said in a tweet on Saturday.
The state government is expected to save around ₹19.53 crore annually through the move, he added.
With this notification, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said now there will be no more "free ke revdi" (freebies) to leaders.
"No more 'Free ki Revdi' to Netas! When Punjab was reeling from extreme financial distress, MLA's under the previous govts were enjoying multiple pensions. Under the leadership of CM @BhagwantMann this comes to an end," said Cheema in a tweet.
Mann said the entire burden of the facility extended to these leaders was met by taxpayers' money.
"Their money was misused to fill the pockets of these leaders instead of being used for public welfare," he stated.
Mann said MLAs have entered politics willingly to serve people, so they have no moral responsibility to claim multiple pensions in exchange for this service.
“The Punjab government is expected to save around ₹100 crore during its current tenure with this historic initiative," added Mann.
