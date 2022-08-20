Punjab and Haryana govt change Chandigarh International Airport's name

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has shown explicit support for freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's sacrifices. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had also pledged to put up photographs of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in all government offices of Punjab post the victory in the state legislative election. And, after winning the election, the party proposed to keep the name of Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh only.