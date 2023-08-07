Punjab and Haryana High Court has restrained the Haryana government from conducting a demolition drive in the state's Nuh district which was marred by communal violence last week. The High Court headed by Justice G S Sandhawalia took suo moto cognizance of the matter and asked the state government to not carry out any further demolition exercise until further orders. The restraining order is yet to be released and the matter will again be taken up at 2 pm.

