The Punjab administration stated on June 5 that single-use plastic would be banned beginning in July. Secretary of State for Science, Technology, and Environment Rahul Tewari proclaimed the state government's decision to conserve the environment during a virtual state-level function to commemorate World Environment Day 2022. He stated that a ban on single-use plastic would be implemented in July in order to make Punjab more environmentally-friendly and healthier.

According to Tewari, the Punjab administration - led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann - is "dedicated to making Punjab clean, green, and pollution-free by following in the footsteps of our respected Gurus." Under the overarching goal of "Clean and Green," the Centre also issued advice to states and union territories encouraging them to phase out single-use plastic and contribute to environmental improvement.

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh said on June 5 India had set an ambitious target of meeting half of its energy needs from renewable resources by the decade-end and reach the net zero emission levels by 2070.

Tewari announced the construction of 55 sewage treatment plants around the state, stating that these ultra-modern plants will minimise water pollution to a certain amount while also allowing the treated water to be used for agriculture and other associated activities, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, he announced the establishment of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab State Environment Award, which would recognise outstanding contributions to environmental protection and conservation of the state's valuable natural resources.

He said the award, named after the legendary freedom fighter, will be a recognition of the outstanding hard work made by individuals/organisations for the preservation of natural resources.

Fast food chain KFC India, meanwhile, has unveiled an initiative 'KFConscious' under which it aims to set up 'sustainable restaurants' by tapping energy efficiency and use of environment friendly materials, the company said on Sunday. The first such sustainable restaurant has been set up at Thyagaraya Nagar (T Nagar) in the city, the company said.

"A first for the Quick Service Restaurant industry in the country, the restaurant is located at Thyagaraya Nagar (T Nagar) in Chennai," marking the brand's commitment to grow sustainably, a company statement said here. "The efforts with KFConscious initiative align with KFC's global commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent by 2030.

(With agency inputs)