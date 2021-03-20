Amid a surge in coronavirus infections, the Punjab government has announced the closure of educational institutions till 31 March.

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has said that as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the closure of educational institutions in the state till 31 March, the school education department has also decided to postpone exams of all classes till the end of March.

The cabinet minister said that the Congress government is committed to ensure the safety of the school students and every possible step will be taken to curb the Covid-19 contamination.

Singla said that the education department would release a fresh schedule/datesheet of exams before March 31 and the mode of examination could also be reviewed as per the situation.

Meanwhile, in Ferozpur, police made people who were found without face masks undergo on-spot Covid-19 tests and gave free face masks to them.

Punjab reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day, while the pathogen claimed the lives of 38 more people, the Health Department said.

The active cases rose to 15,459 and 1,339 more people were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 1,86,187, according to a bulletin.

The 2,490 new infections took the tally to 2,07,888, while the toll rose to 6,242 with 38 more deaths. Hoshiarpur reported a maximum of 416 cases, following by 292 in Ludhiana, 287 in Patiala, 258 in Mohali, 253 in Jalandhar and 181 in Amritsar, it said.

There are 22 critical patients who are on ventilator support and 286 are on oxygen support. A total of 55.29 lakh samples have been collected for testing so far, the bulletin stated.

