Home >News >India >Punjab announces daily night curfew, full weekend lockdown amid Covid-19 surge: Details here

Owing to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Punjab government on Monday extended the night curfew by two more hours and ordered closure of shops by 5 pm. As per the new order, a daily lockdown will continue from 6pm to 5am till further notice. Meanwhile, a weekend lockdown w be in force from Friday 6pm to Monday 5am. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily.

The chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday took to Twitter to say, due to continuous and rapid rise of Covid19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM.

Urge you all to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation, he added.

Further, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said, all shops will remain open till 5 pm, news agency PTI reported.

On Sunday, 76 more people died from coronavirus in Punjab as the state reported another record single-day spike of 7,014 cases, taking its infection tally to 3,39,090. The state had seen 6,762 cases on April 23.

With 76 more fatalities in the past 24-hours, the death toll in the state reached 8,432, according to a medical bulletin issued on Sunday.

Fourteen people died in Patiala, nine each in Amritsar and Ludhiana and six in Hoshiarpur. Ludhiana recorded the maximum 1,389 cases, followed by 893 in Mohali, 648 in Jalandhar, 569 in Amritsar and 495 in Patiala.

A total of 5,315 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,82,504, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

