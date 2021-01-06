Punjab asks Jio to furnish rumour-mongers’ details

Mandis, or marketplaces for selling farm produce, were set up in the 1950s to stop exploitation of farmers and pay a minimum support price (MSP) for certain produce. Many farmers believe that the MSP is a vital safety net, and are sceptical of the new laws as they fear of being exploited by companies, such as Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, despite Centre and PM Narendra Modi assuring that procurement of crops at MSP will continue under the new laws. Jio, being an RIL subsidiary, has been facing the heat of protesters.